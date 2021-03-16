India Top Headlines

PM Modi’s Senior Advisor PK Sinha Resigns: Sources | India News

NEW DELHI: PK Sinha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s senior adviser, has resigned, sources said Tuesday.

Sinha, a retired IAS officer from the 1977 group, was appointed Senior Advisor to the Prime Minister in September 2019, after a brief stint as a Special Duty Officer (OSD).

Sinha was appointed OSD to Prime Minister in August 2019, having served for four years as Cabinet Secretary.

According to the order of his appointment, his term as Senior Advisor coincided with the term of Prime Minister Modi or until further announcement, whichever occurs first.

Sinha had also served as a secretary in the Ministry of Power.

Original source