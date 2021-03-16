India Top Headlines

Parliament passes a bill to raise the maximum abortion limit to 24 weeks in special cases | India News

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha passed a bill Tuesday to raise the upper limit to allow abortions from the current 20 weeks to 24 weeks for “special categories of women,” including rape survivors, incest victims, minors and people with disabilities different.

The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill of 2020 to amend the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act of 1971 was passed by oral vote. The bill was approved by Lok Sabha about a year ago.

The demand to send the bill to a select committee of Rajya Sabha was rejected by oral vote, along with some other amendments proposed by members.

“The amended bill is passed,” said Rajya Sabha Vice President Harivansh Narayan Singh.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the amendments to the bill were made after studying global practices and extensive consultation within the country.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will not make any laws that harm women. This is to preserve and protect the dignity of women,” she said.

The minister said that the suggestions and objections made to the bill by some members were symbolic in nature and aligned with his party’s ideology.

Times of India