Parl panel criticizes the Ministry of Labor for inappropriate use of funds | India News

NEW DELHI: A parliamentary panel has asked the Labor Ministry to analyze the reasons why it cannot guarantee the optimal use of available funds during the coronavirus-induced pandemic. The report of the Standing Parliamentary Labor Commission on Subsidy Demands for 2021-22 was presented in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The panel said that although the ministry’s spending for the current prosecutor was increased due to the newly launched Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), the government could only spend about 52.8% of the funds until February 15.

The report also said that two new schemes, the PMGKY and Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY) were launched with the intention of serving the needs of people during the pandemic and emphasized that the ministry must make “accurate budget estimates” before seeking allocations. supplementary.

“The wise analysis of the scheme of the use of funds for 2020-21 (until February 18, 2021) revealed that the Employee Pension Plan (EPS) and the PMGKY are the only schemes that recorded expenses in an extension of the 100% and 109.62%, respectively compared to ER, while for most of the other schemes, the percentage of use has been 70 to 80% ”, says the report.

In the case of the National Child Labor Project (NCLP) and the Social Security Schemes for Tea Plantation Workers in Assam, the recorded utilization was as low as 24.52% and 30% respectively.

The committee also noted that the government failed to meet the physical targets of key schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhaan Yojana (PMSYM), where against the target of enrolling 2 million new beneficiaries, only 1.18 lakh were enlisted. The national pension plan for traders, traders and the self-employed suffered similarly, with only 6,213 beneficiaries enrolled against a target of 50 lakh.

