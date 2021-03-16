India Top Headlines

NCPCR Orders Netflix to Immediately Remove “Objectionable” Scenes Involving Minors from the “Bombay Begums” Series | India News

NEW DELHI: After detailed deliberations, the National Commission for the Protection of Children’s Rights issued an order on Tuesday asking Netflix to immediately remove “certain scenes” involving minors and deemed objectionable from the series “Bombay Begums “and until that happens they should stop Streaming this series on their platform.

The Mumbai Police Commissioner has also been ordered to take action regarding the content of the series cited in the NCPCR order and to report within 7 days.

The NCPCR also sent a copy of the order to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for immediate action and ordered that an ATR must be filed within 3 days.

By accepting Netflix’s request for a further extension of time to discuss the matter with their legal time, the NCPCR has given them until March 18 to respond.

The Commission states in its order that they had received a complaint from two Twitter users regarding the series “Bombay Begums” that is broadcast on Netflix, “where it was found that children allowed themselves to snort drugs and take indecent photographs and selfies in the classroom. ”.

“The Commission was of the opinion that representing, portraying and glorifying children in India in such a way on any media / Internet / OTT platform etc. it cannot be tolerated and should not be allowed. As the series with this type of content would not only contaminate the young minds of the children, but could also result in abuse and exploitation of children at the hands of the perpetrators, ”states the NCPCR. Shortly after, NCPCR ordered Netflix on March 12 to stop streaming the series and requested a report of action taken within 24 hours. Netflix searched for time until Tuesday.

“In this sense, according to Netflix’s request, a meeting was called on Tuesday at the NCPCR office to discuss issues related to the representation and representation of children in the series” Bombay Begums, “the head of NCPCR states in the order. , Priyank Kanoongo.

“After detailed deliberations, the Commission is of the opinion that these particular scenes violate the relevant sections of the JJ Act of 2015, the POCSO Act of 2012 and the IPC of 1860, as minor children were used in these scenes. Therefore, Netflix has the direction to immediately remove these scenes from the series and in the meantime, until they make a decision about it, they will stop the transmission of this series on their platform, ”Kanoongo states in the order.

“Also in one of the scenes a minor girl was smoking a cigarette, which is a violation of section 77 of the JJ Act and therefore the Commission is referring this matter to the Mumbai Police Commissioner for investigation / investigate and take necessary action “. set.

