Maharashtra at the beginning of the second wave, need to intensify contact tracing: Center | India News

NEW DELHI: Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to Maharashtra’s chief secretary after the core team’s visit last week and noted that the state is experiencing the second wave of Covid-19 while urging focus on containment strategies.

“Maharashtra is at the beginning of a second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. Efforts to track, test, isolate cases, and quarantine contacts are limited there and it does not adhere to appropriate Covid-19 behavior between people. in both rural and urban areas, “Bhushan wrote in the letter.

Pointing towards contact tracing, the health secretary’s letter mentioned that the ratio of cases per contact is more than 1:20 in the state.

“Although it seems high, a deep dive into the contact tracing methodology revealed that the field staff did not clearly understand the main concept of contact tracing, which primarily listed immediate family and neighborhood contacts,” he added.

The core team of the Ministry of Health in its observation had written that the night curfew, partial closings and weekend closures have a limited impact in curbing the transmission of the virus.

According to the core team, some districts were found to have implemented / contemplated implementing measures such as night curfew, partial closures, weekend closures, etc. (Aurangabad, Nashik and Jalgaon).

“These measures may have a very limited impact on containing / suppressing the transmission. Therefore, the District Administration must focus on the containment strategy according to the guidelines established by the Center,” the letter read, expressing its views on the management of covid.

While the positivity rate in Maharashtra is 13.21%, the recovery rate is 92.21%. The death rate in the state is 2.28 percent.

The Latur district administration has already imposed a nightly curfew between 8 pm and 5 am to contain the spread of the virus in the district. According to the order issued by officials, all weekly markets will remain closed until March 31. However, emergency services are exempt.

A full shutdown in the Nagpur city area has already been announced from March 15-21 in view of the rise in infections.

