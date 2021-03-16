India Top Headlines

India registers 24,492 new cases of Covid-19, 131 deaths; Infection count crosses Rs 1.14 crore | India News

NEW DELHI: India recorded 24,492 new Covid-19 cases, recording more than 20,000 cases for the sixth day in a row, bringing the infection count to more than 1.14 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Total cases in the country rose to 1,14,09,831, while the death toll rose to 1,58,856 with 131 recent deaths, ministry data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

By registering an increase in cases for the sixth consecutive day, the number of active cases has risen to 2,23,432, which now represents 1.96% of all infections. The recovery rate has fallen further to 96.65 percent, he said.

Up to 26,624 new infections were recorded in a 24-hour span on December 20.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease increased to 1,10,27,543, while the fatality rate dropped to 1.39 percent, according to the data.

India’s Covid-19 count had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went from 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), 22,82,80,763 samples have been analyzed as of March 15, and 8,73,350 samples analyzed on Monday.

Reference page