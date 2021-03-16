India is the third most polluted country; Delhi, the most polluted capital: Report | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: India is the third most polluted country in the world. Delhi is the most polluted capital in the world. Thirty-seven of the forty most polluted cities in the world are in South Asia.These are the results of the 2020 World Air Quality Report published by IQAir.

Here’s a look at the report’s key findings.

Only 1.6% of South Asian cities met the WHO PM2.5 target in 2020.

Thirty-seven of the forty most polluted cities in the world in 2020 are in South Asia.

Almost 13 to 22% of deaths in South Asia are related to air pollution.

Air pollution causes a 7.4% loss of South Asian GDP.

India, Pakistan and Bangladesh generally experience the worst air quality in this region, with 32%, 67% and 80% of cities averaging a US AQI measurement of “Unhealthy” (> 55.5 μg / m³) , Respectively.

India showed an overall improvement in several cities, with 63% reporting direct improvements over 2019 averages. All cities whose pollution levels increased in 2020 still show an overall downward trend from 2018 and earlier.

The countries of South and East Asia are still the most polluted places.

Bangladesh, China, India and Pakistan share 49 of the 50 most polluted cities in the world.