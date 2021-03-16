Breaking News
India is the third most polluted country; Delhi, the most polluted capital: Report | India News

Rumita Patel
 |  Mar 16, 2021
NEW DELHI: India is the third most polluted country in the world. Delhi is the most polluted capital in the world. Thirty-seven of the forty most polluted cities in the world are in South Asia.
These are the results of the 2020 World Air Quality Report published by IQAir.

Here’s a look at the report’s key findings.

  • Only 1.6% of South Asian cities met the WHO PM2.5 target in 2020.
  • Thirty-seven of the forty most polluted cities in the world in 2020 are in South Asia.

  • Almost 13 to 22% of deaths in South Asia are related to air pollution.
  • Air pollution causes a 7.4% loss of South Asian GDP.
  • India, Pakistan and Bangladesh generally experience the worst air quality in this region, with 32%, 67% and 80% of cities averaging a US AQI measurement of “Unhealthy” (> 55.5 μg / m³) , Respectively.

  • India showed an overall improvement in several cities, with 63% reporting direct improvements over 2019 averages. All cities whose pollution levels increased in 2020 still show an overall downward trend from 2018 and earlier.
  • The countries of South and East Asia are still the most polluted places.
  • Bangladesh, China, India and Pakistan share 49 of the 50 most polluted cities in the world.

  • Air pollution contributes to nearly 7 million premature deaths a year. The staggering 600,000 of these deaths include children.
  • Air pollution is estimated to cost the world economy more than $ 2.9 trillion per year, which is equivalent to 3.3% of global GDP.
  • The Covid-19-induced lockdown resulted in a temporary reduction in fossil fuel consumption. This resulted in a significant decrease in air pollution.
  • In 2020, a remarkable 65% of global cities saw improvements in air quality as of 2019, while 84% of countries saw improvements overall.
  • The report was compiled by the world’s largest database of ground-based air pollution measurements, aggregating PM2.5 data published in real time from ground-based sensors throughout 2020.
  • The 2020 World Air Quality Report includes data for 106 countries, up from 98 countries in 2019 and 69 countries in 2018.

