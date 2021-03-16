India Top Headlines

Farmers’ Unions Express Willingness to Speak Out and Call on Government to Remove Obstacles | India News

NEW DELHI: Farmers protesting against farm laws Tuesday, demonstrating their willingness to speak to the government, said the government should remove “obstacles” and open doors for dialogue. This comes after a month and a half after the last negotiations between the two parties took place.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a body that groups together farmers’ unions protesting against the Center’s new agricultural laws, said the government should remove “obstacles” and open the doors to dialogue.

Talks between farmers and the government are stalled. The two sides have held 11 rounds of talks, the last on January 22, to break the deadlock and end the protests at different border points in the national capital that began in November last year.

“The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has always been in favor of dialogue. The government must remove various obstacles and open the way for dialogue,” said a statement issued by SKM.

Farmers have already rejected the old government proposal, he said.

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar had said last month that the government was ready to resume talks with protesting farmers, but they should first respond to his offer to suspend the three contentious farm laws for a year and media and establish a joint committee to seek solutions.

Talks between the two sides did not resume after widespread violence during a tractor demonstration by farmers protesting on January 26.

The protesters have been demanding the repeal of the three agricultural laws and a legal guarantee of the minimum subsistence price (MSP) for their crops.

More than three months have passed since the protests began on the Delhi borders and the government is not even showing a basic humanity towards the protesters, the SKM alleged.

He also condemned and “opposed” the Haryana 2021 Public Order Riot Property Recovery Bill, claiming that it will suppress the voice of the people.

“This effort is being made to suppress the current farmers movement and involve farmers in bogus cases,” said SKM.

In order to strengthen the movement at the national level, a joint session of unions, transport unions and rights organizations will be held on Wednesday, he added.

(With contributions from the agency)

