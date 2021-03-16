Elections to the Assembly of 2021: Main news | India News

India Top Headlines

Tamil Nadu’s Chief Deputy Minister O Panneerselvam has declared total assets valued at Rs 61.19 lakh, up from Rs 33.20 lakh in 2016, according to his election affidavit filed as part of the nomination for the Assembly elections. April 6 in the state.

Panneerselvam, AIADMK coordinator, seeks a third term from Bodinayakkanur in Theni district.

All of the assets were movable and he had no real estate assets in his name, as was also the case in 2016, Panneerselvam said.

Similarly, the assets of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran also increased, from Rs 16.73 lakh in 2017 to Rs 19.18 lakh in 2021.