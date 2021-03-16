India Top Headlines

ED Arrests Brother of TMC Youth Leader in Illegal Coal Mining Case India News

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate arrested Vikas Mishra, brother of TMC youth leader Vinay Mishra, on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering investigation in an illegal coal mining case, officials said Tuesday.

Later, Vikas Mishra was brought before a special Anti-Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court that sent him into ED custody for six days, they said.

The central agency had filed a case under the criminal sections of the PMLA after studying a CBI FIR to investigate charges of money laundering in coal trading and mining.

The CBI had questioned Rujira Banerjee, wife of Abhishek Banerjee, Member of Parliament for the Diamond Harbor constituency and nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in this case.

Abhishek Banerjee wields considerable influence in the party and has been leading the TMC’s counterattack in the run-up to the assembly elections.

The CBI had also questioned Abhishek Banerjee’s sister-in-law in connection with the case.

He had filed an FIR in November last year against the alleged robbery boss, Anup Manjhi aka Lala, ECL General Managers Amit Kumar Dhar and Jayesh Chandra Rai, ECL Security Chief Tanmay Das, the area security inspector of Kunustoria Dhananjay Rai and Kajor security area responsible Debashish Mukherjee.

According to officials, Manjhi is allegedly involved in illegal mining and stealing coal from ECL’s leased mines in the Kunustoria and Kajora areas.

The Emergency Department had also conducted searches against the defendants in West Bengal some time ago.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly will take place in eight phases beginning March 27.

Times of India