Boris Johnson Launches Indo-Pacific Leaning Foreign Policy Review, Confirms Visit To India In April | India News

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told MPs in the House of Commons on Tuesday that, in the future, the UK “will participate more deeply in the Indo-Pacific.” He also confirmed that he will visit India in April.

In launching the UK’s Integrated Security, Defense, Development and Foreign Policy Review, which sets out the UK’s vision of its role in the world over the next decade, Johnson singled out India for a mention, describing India as “the largest democracy in the world “. He said the purpose of his trip was “to strengthen friendship with India.”

The review states that the UK will agree to an Enhanced Trade Partnership with India as a stepping stone to a comprehensive trade agreement, and will also join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership and ASEAN as a Dialogue Partner.

“In the next decade, the UK will deepen our engagement in the Indo-Pacific, establishing a larger and more persistent presence than any other European country. The region is already fundamental to our economy and security; it is a focal point for the negotiation of international laws, rules and norms; and it will be more important to the prosperity of the UK over the next decade, ”the review states.

“We will seek a deeper engagement in the Indo-Pacific in support of shared prosperity and regional stability, with stronger diplomatic and commercial ties. This approach recognizes the importance of powers in the region such as China, India and Japan ”.

In his speech, Johnson said: “There is no doubt that China will present a great challenge to an open society like ours. But we will also work with China where that is consistent with our values ​​and interests, including building a stronger and more positive economic relationship and to address climate change. ”

In 2021, the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, one of the two largest warships ever built for the Royal Navy, will lead a British and allied task force in the Indo-Pacific on the UK’s most ambitious global deployment for two decades. , exercising with the allies of Great Britain. and partners on the road.

“The relationship between the UK and India is already strong, but over the next ten years we are looking for transformation. India, as the world’s largest democracy, is an increasingly important international player. Our vision is to revitalize trade and investment, rooted in science and technology and support leveling in the UK and India alike; enhanced defense cooperation bringing a safer Indian Ocean Region; and leadership between the UK and India in addressing global challenges such as climate change, clean energy and global health, ”the review states.

The United States will remain the most important strategic ally of the United Kingdom and Britain is deeply committed to multilateralism and the strengthening of global bodies, such as the WHO, he says.

“The significant impact of China’s military modernization and increasing international assertiveness within the Indo-Pacific region and beyond will pose an increasing risk to UK interests,” the review states. “Opportunistic states will increasingly seek strategic advantages by exploiting and undermining democratic systems and open economies.”

The review also highlights threats to international order from Russia, North Korea, and Iran, as well as Big Tech, and notes that disinformation is being used against countries by non-state actors who are sometimes used as proxies for states.

But Britain would act as a force for good in the Indo-Pacific region, promoting open societies, a strong rule of law, freedom of the media and respect for human rights, he says.

“Global Britain is not a reflection of old obligations, much less a gesture of pride, but a necessity for the safety and prosperity of the British people for decades to come,” Johnson said.

“We must show that liberal democracy and free markets remain the best model for the social and economic advancement of humanity. China’s growing power and international assertiveness is likely to be the most significant geopolitical factor of the 2020s, ”the review said.

