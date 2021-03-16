India Top Headlines

Bill to amend the juvenile justice law presented at Lok Sabha | India News

NEW DELHI: The government introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to amend the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act which seeks to empower district authorities to monitor the functions of the agencies responsible for the implementation of the Act .

The proposed amendments include empowering district magistrates (DMs) and additional DMs to monitor the functioning of the district’s child protection units. The bill proposes comprehensive controls of the individuals appointed as members of the child welfare committee.

While he opposed the bill, Congressman Shashi Tharoor said it violates the constitutional principle of separation of powers, as it assigns the responsibility for issuing adoption orders to a DM rather than the civil court.

“An adoption order, under Section 61 of the Main Law, requires deliberation about the welfare of the child and creates legal rights for the child and the adoptive parents. So, it has to be a civil court, which is the ideal authority to attend this process, “he said. He said the government has overlooked opposition expressed by various stakeholders to the proposed amendments.

Refuting Tharoor, the minister for women’s and children’s development, Smriti Irani, said it would be a disservice to this bill if it is only looked at myopically. He said that the matter is part of the Concurrent List that empowers the Center to introduce amendments. “There have been extensive consultations with all stakeholders,” he said, adding that “Tharoor is privileged to represent, he has also supported this particular intervention by the government of India.”

Times of India