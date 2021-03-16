India Top Headlines

Bengal Battlefield: Mamata Banerjee Attacks Amit Shah; BJP investigates temple visits by TMC boss | India News

NEW DELHI: The Bengal battlefield saw another day of attacks and counterattacks as Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee and top BJP leaders exchanged criticism at election rallies on Tuesday.

While Mamata accused the Union Minister of the Interior, Amit Shah, of plotting conspiracies to harass the leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) investigated the visits to the temple of the head of TMC and her recitation of “Chandi Paath” at election rallies.

The West Bengal Prime Minister pointed her guns at the Union Minister of the Interior and unleashed a barrage of charges against him.

“Amit Shah is getting frustrated because there is little turnout at his rallies. Instead of ruling the country, he is sitting in Calcutta and is plotting a conspiracy to harass TMC leaders. What do they want? Do they want to kill me? Do you think they Will they win these elections by killing me? They are wrong, “he said at a rally in Mejía.

The TMC chief threatened to organize a protest in front of the Electoral Commission office if the BJP “continued to interfere with the operation of the voting panel.”

Speaking in a wheelchair to a public meeting in Bankura, Mamata Banerjee said: “The farmers have been protesting for six months, yet the ministers are not holding talks with them. All the ministers are here in Bengal, where they have booked hotels and they are conspiring to destroy me and TMC and how to bring cases against TMC with the help of the Election Commission. ”

Speaking of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Banerjee said: “Modi babu is building a stadium in his name. He will make a road in his name. After that, he will name this country after him and Bharatbarsha will no longer be Bharatbarsha.”

The BJP counterattack was led by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, who said that the “khela” (game) to be played in West Bengal after the BJP’s victory in the assembly election will be that of development and peace. .

“After independence, the kind of development that should have been done in West Bengal, has not been done. The ruling governments destroyed the state. Be it CPM or TMC, poverty and unemployment are rampant in the state,” Singh said. during a public conference. rally in West Midnapore.

Claiming that the Mamata Banerjee government has failed to maintain law and order in West Bengal, he said: “Go to Uttar Pradesh or any other state where the BJP is in power, there is peace.”

At an election rally in Balarampur in Purulia district, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath excavated Mamata and said she has been forced to take the ‘Chandi Path’ publicly and visit temples due to the change in the mentality of the people after the BJP came to power in the Center.

“A sect of people was created in the country, before the BJP-led government assumed power in the Center in 2014, who believed that even visiting temples would pose a threat to their secular credentials. A change has come … Even Mamata didi has started visiting temples and has taken the ‘Chandi Way’. Isn’t this a change? This is the new India. Each and every person has to go to God, “said Adityanath.

BJP President JP Nadda toured the Bishnupur area of ​​the Bankura district, where he announced that Mamata Didi’s game was over.

(With inputs from agencies)

Original source