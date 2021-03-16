India Top Headlines

Assam Polls: RJD to Highlight Hindi Speaking Harassment During NRC Update, Rising Fuel Prices | India News

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has decided to highlight the unnecessary harassment of Hindi-speaking people during the process of updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam during her campaign for the ongoing assembly elections.

The negative effects of the 2019 Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the recent unprecedented rise in the prices of petroleum products, especially diesel and cooking gas, will also be highlighted in the survey campaign.

The Lalu Prasad-led party is contesting the Hindi-Bhashi-dominated seat of Tinsukia in the first phase as part of the division of seats among the eight allies of the Congress-led Grand Alliance and also in the hope of obtaining one more seat, Gauhati West, in the third. phase. Assam will go to the polls in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

In Tinsukia, your candidate Hira Devi is locked in a direct contest with the MLA acting as BJP Sanjoy Kishan, who is also the welfare minister of Assam’s tea and labor tribe. Kishan belongs to the tea tribe community, while Hira Devi is from the Hindi-speaking community, which has a solid base in the Tinsukia assembly headquarters.

As the Tinsukia constituency is dominated by the Hindi-speaking community, the different political parties, even in the last assembly elections, preferred to give tickets to the Hindi-speaking candidates. The Tinsukia constituency will vote in the first phase on March 27.

“How can we forget the harassment of Hindi-speaking people in Assam, especially in the Tinsukia district, during the NRC update process? Hundreds of Hindi-speaking families were harassed. We are visiting Hindi and Bhojpuri-speaking families with roots in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and asking them to remember how they were harassed on behalf of the NRC during the BJP-led government regime in Assam, ”said the chairman of the Tinsukia unit of RJD, Mohan Sah, who has his roots in Bihar, told TOI by phone on Tuesday.

“Genuine Indian citizens should not be harassed on behalf of the unconstitutional ‘questionable category’ of voters as part of the NRC. We will also oppose the CAA, ”RJD Assam State President Shonarul Shah Mustafa told TOI on Tuesday by phone.

Mustafa said the RJD also wants Assam’s flood erosion issue to be declared a ‘national issue’ and Assam’s boundary issues resolved immediately.

In addition to these, RJD Tinsukia candidate Hira Devi has prepared a two-page ‘Sankalp Patra’ highlighting a total of 33 local issues related to the Tinsukia constituency, Tinsukia district and the community of the tea tribe. She goes to the voters with her ‘Sankalp Patra’ and promises to work for the fulfillment of the 33 issues, if the alliance led by Congress is voted into power in Assam.

In addition to supporting the demand for the establishment of a university in the Tinsukia district and converting all tea garden schools into government schools, Hira Devi, in his Sankalp Patra, has also promised to increase the daily salary of tea garden workers. to Rs 365 of the existing Rs 165. .

