India Top Headlines

Anurag Thakur attacks Congress again for the RGF | India News

NEW DELHI: Uunior Finance Minister Anurag Thakur once again attacked Congress in Lok Sabha while raising the issue of funds that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) allegedly received from China “benefiting a single family.” Also in the past, the minister has clashed with the main opposition party over “irregularities” in the RGF.

Rahul Gandhi was in the House on Monday when the spikes flew between Thakur and Ravneet Singh Bittu of Congress over funds allegedly received at PM Cares from public sector companies, including LIC.

Opposition banks raised questions about LIC’s IPO and asked whether diluting the government’s stake would benefit policyholders. Bittu said the migrants suffered during the pandemic, but LIC contributed to PM Cares. He urged the minister not to give a political response.

In response to Bittu’s comments, Thakur said that while there were cases where people donated their entire pension fund to PM Cares, even those earning minimum wage did so to help others, while on the other hand, there was a family that filled their own accounts.

“There is a family in the country that created the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and did the work of filling their accounts. Through the RGF, these people did not even prioritize the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund, ”Thakur said.

This angered members of Congress who raised slogans to interrupt the minister’s statement. Thakur defended the creation of PM’s Cares last year to provide relief to the population affected by Covid-19. He reminded members that migrants were provided free rations for three months.

Original source