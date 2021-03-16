16 states have cut the budget of the forest department | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Up to 16 states in the country had reduced the annual plan budget of their respective forest departments in the current financial year compared to 2019-20. The under-head allocation is intended not only for conservation efforts, but also to increase green cover.Details shared by states with the Ministry of the Environment as of March 12 show that West Bengal reported the highest percentage (52%) decrease in its budget allocation for the forest department, followed by UP (44%), Andhra Pradesh (40%), Tamil Nadu. (38%) and Bihar (30%).The figures were shared by the Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar as part of his written response to a question from Parliament in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Although data for most of the Union Territories was not available, the Delhi record shows a decrease in the forestry department budget from Rs 71 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 48 crore in 2020-21.

States that reported an increase in budget allocation include Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Kerala, Meghalaya, Tripura, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab.

Although most states get additional money from the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) for afforestation and related activities, the budget allocation is the main component for carrying out green activities.

An amount of more than Rs 48,477 crore has been disbursed from CAMPA to 31 states / UT as of January 31 since the Compensatory Afforestation Fund (CAF) Act of 2016 went into effect in September 2018. Here’s the money collected from project developers as forest diversion levies for non-forest activities such as infrastructure development, mining, and industries.