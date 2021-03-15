Uddhav Thackeray has time for Aamir Khan but not for Sharad Pawar: Nitesh Rane | India News

India Top Headlines

MUMBAI: Attacking Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Bharatiya Janata Party Leader Nitesh Rane said Monday that the former has time for actor Aamir Khan but not for National Congress Party (NCP) supreme Sharad Pawar.

“We have information that the head of the CPN, Sharad Pawar, was trying to meet with the prime minister since Wednesday, but Thackeray met with him only today. The prime minister did not have time to meet with Pawar Saheb earlier, but he had time. for dinner on Friday with actor Aamir Khan. ” “Rane told ANI.

Early Monday, Pawar met Thackeray at the latter’s official residence, ‘Varsha’. According to NCP sources, it was a routine meeting between the two leaders.

However, the meeting comes in the context of the case in which an explosives-laden car found outside the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai last month and the subsequent arrest of Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze by the National Police Agency Investigation (NIA) in relation to the case.

Sachin Waze, who was a deputy police inspector at the Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) and later transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Center at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name appeared in the Mansukh Hiren death case, has been placed in NIA custody until March 25 in connection with his role and involvement in the placement of an explosives-laden vehicle near Mukesh Ambani’s home in Mumbai on February 25.

Hiren, the owner of the vehicle who found explosives outside the home of Reliance Industries president Mukesh Ambani, was found dead in a creek on March 5 in Thane.

