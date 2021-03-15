India Top Headlines

TMC MLA Debashree Roy Leaves Party After Ballot Ticket Denied | India News

KOLKATA: Noted actor and two-time TMC MLA Debashree Roy left the party on Monday after he was denied a ticket for the upcoming assembly elections.

The Raidighi lawmaker, in a letter to TMC head of state Subrata Bakshi, said that she will no longer be associated with the party.

“Although I do not have any position in the party, but I felt that it was necessary to write this letter because I wanted to inform the management that I no longer want to be associated with the TMC,” he said.

When asked about her future plans, Roy said she will focus on acting, but is open to joining any other party if there is a “concrete proposal.”

Roy was scheduled to join the BJP in 2019, but his plans were thwarted after TMC renegade and former Calcutta mayor Sovan Chatterjee and his friend Baisakhi Bandopadhyay opposed his induction into the saffron field.

By the way, Chatterjee resigned from the BJP on Sunday after he was denied a ballot.

