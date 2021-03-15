TMC Government Will Deliver Rations To Your Door, Says Mamata Banerjee | India News
PURULIA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while addressing a public meeting in Purulia on Monday, said that Trinamool Congress (TMC) government will deliver free rations to the people of West Bengal at their gates if they vote for power.
“The TMC government will remain in power, you will continue to receive free rations. We will deliver rations to your doorstep. You do not need to come to the store after May,” Banerjee said.
“My government has made the decision in the budget to give Rs 1,000 to all widows,” he said, adding that a pension of Rs 2,000 was also provided in the Budget for tribes over 60 years old.
“This is the only state that has not taken away the territorial rights of the tribes,” Banerjee said.
She criticized BJP saying: “Did they give you Rs 15 lakhs as promised? Remember, people cannot buy themselves with money. On the one hand we are doing development activities and on the other hand BJP is increasing the prices of fuel and gas. “.
“How did BJP suddenly get rich? They have made a lot selling banks,” he alleged.
He also alleged that Congress and the CPM make “dalali” of BJP and advised people not to do so.
Banerjee told people at the rally: “Do not bow your heads. If ideologies, character, morals and values are lost, all will be lost.” Condemning the central government, he said: “They torture the media and are trying to shut their mouths. Until I can speak, I will continue to raise my voice.”
Elections for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting on March 27, with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The vote count will take place on May 2.
