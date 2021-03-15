India Top Headlines

The Supreme Court begins to hear if it is necessary to review Mandal’s verdict | India News

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court began the hearing Monday on whether the landmark 1992 verdict in the Indira Sawhney case, which limits the quota to 50 percent, requires a review by a larger court.

A constitutional bench of five judges, headed by Judge Ashok Bhushan, gave all states a week of time to present their brief note of presentations after some of them asked for time.

Chief defender Arvind Datar, who appeared before petitioners who opened arguments on the issue of the reference to a larger court, said there was no need to review Indira Sawhney’s verdict.

Datar argued that a court of 11 judges needed to be set up to review the verdict, which dealt with various issues, including the 50 percent quota limit, adding that it was not necessary.

Since the inception of the Supreme Court, only five times has a tribunal of 11 judges been constituted to examine issues that are unique and of immense constitutional importance, he said.

Datar said the question raised in the matter was only whether the 50 percent quota limit could be violated and not other issues addressed by the 1992 verdict.

“Indira Sawhney (sentence) was issued with so many deliberations and points of view that, in my humble opinion, it is not necessary to review it,” said Datar, adding that the 50 percent limit had been accepted since the verdict.

The court, also composed of Justices L Nageswara Rao, S Abdul Nazeer, Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat, said: “At the request of lawyers from different states, we allow one week to present their brief written submissions note.”

At first, Kerala’s main defender, Jaideep Gupta, requested a postponement on the grounds that elections for the assembly were being held in the state.

The higher court rejected his statement, saying: “We cannot postpone the hearing in this case due to the elections.”

The bank said it needed to address the issue of Amendment 102 to the Constitution, as it affects all states.

Lead attorney Shekhar Naphade, representing Tamil Nadu, said the court would have to look at the special circumstances in which a reservation greater than 50 percent had been granted.

Both Naphade and Gupta said the reservation was a matter of policy and that the hearing on the issue would be postponed due to the elections.

The court said it was not deciding the facts and would deal with the legal propositions.

On March 8, the high court had raised five questions for the constitutional court to consider, including whether the ‘Mandal verdict’ requires a review by a larger court “in light of subsequent constitutional amendments, rulings and changes in the social dynamics of society “.

It has issued notices to all states on issues of “fundamental importance,” including the question of whether the 102nd Amendment deprives state legislatures of their power to enact legislation determining socially and economically backward classes and conferring benefits on them under its enabling power.

The 102nd Constitution inserted articles 338B, which deals with the structure, duties, and powers of the National Commission for Backward Classes, and 342A, which deals with the power of the President to notify a particular caste as a Social and Educationally Backward Class and power of the Parliament to change. the list.

The question of the interpretation of the amendment has arisen in court, which is hearing the grounds related to the Maharashtra law of 2018 granting reservations to Marathas in education and employment.

