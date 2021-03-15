Terrorist Killed in Shopian Encounter, Stoners Attempt to Interrupt Operation | India News
SRINAGAR: A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was killed in a counterterrorism operation in the Shopian district of southern Kashmir early Sunday morning, even as the stoners tried to disrupt the encounter by targeting security forces. This is the first time since the annulment of Articles 370 and 35A that terrorist sympathizers have attempted to thwart an ongoing counterterrorism operation.
Three houses trapped fire near the meeting place while the criminals tried to disrupt the operation by creating public order problems. Several stoners were injured in the clash and many of those who suffered pellet wounds in police retaliation were hospitalized, the sources said.
“Based on intelligence input on the presence of terrorists in the Rawalpora village, a joint team of the Army’s 34RR, CRPF 14Bn and the J&K Police launched a cordon and search operation in the area around 8 pm Saturday, “said a police spokesman.
The locked up ultras were offered a chance to surrender, but instead opened fire on the search party, leading to a shootout. Although the cordon remained intact, the fire exchange was temporarily suspended overnight. When it resumed early Sunday morning, a local terrorist identified as Jahangir Ahmad Wani of Shopian’s Rakh Narapora was killed, the spokesman said.
Jahangir had been active since September 1 last year and was part of several terrorist crimes, including attacks against security forces and civilians. A US-made M4 carbine rifle along with other incriminating material were recovered from the en
