PIL seeks new elections if Nota gets the highest votes: Supreme Court issues notice to Center, EC | India News

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Center and the Electoral Commission of India (EC) on a PIL seeking new elections if the number of votes polled under None of the above (Note) exceeds the votes polled for the winning candidate.

Regarding the PIL that seeks the right of voters to reject all candidates running in an election, the SC expressed concern about the seats that remain vacant because Nota obtained more votes than the candidates.

The court reluctantly issued the notice, saying that an influential political party “may get the rejection of many candidates and would make it difficult for Parliament to function, with many vacancies arising.”

