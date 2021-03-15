India Top Headlines

No lockdown, but restrictions will tighten: Maharashtra Health Minister | India News

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday that a new lockdown is not a response to the increase in Covid-19 cases in the state, but that the restrictions will be tightened.

Although the number of cases has increased in recent days, the death rate remains low, he noted.

Maharashtra recorded the highest peak in a day of 16,620 new cases this year on Sunday.

“The blockade is not an option, but the restrictions will be tightened,” Tope told reporters here.

Up to 85 percent of new patients are asymptomatic, and therefore most of them have been recommended home quarantine, he added.

“Follow-up, tests and treatment are being followed. The number of tests has also been increased. Weddings and social gatherings are being restricted,” he said.

“People should also observe self-discipline by ensuring physical distancing, wearing face masks and washing their hands regularly. Follow the rules to avoid a re-confinement,” said the minister.

The vaccination campaign in the state is also increasing, with more than a lakh of people receiving the daily dose, Tope said.

“There is no shortage of vaccines. All older people should get vaccinated as soon as possible,” he said.

