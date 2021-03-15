Maharashtra Drives Covid-19 Resurgence, But 10 Other States / UT Also Experience Outbreak | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra continued to drive the rise in Covid-19 infections in India, accounting for 61% of all new cases recorded in the country last week.However, at least 10 other states / UTs also showed a significant increase in infections during the week (March 8-14), indicating a broad resurgence of the pandemic in the country.Meanwhile, India recorded 24,458 new cases on Monday, a lower shadow than Sunday’s count of 26,386, according to TOI data collected from state governments.

Since Mondays see a sharp drop in cases, this Monday’s count was high, more than 9,000 more than the number reported on the same day last week.

In the past week, Maharashtra recorded as many as 94,686 new cases, its highest weekly count from the week of September 28 to October 4 and a 46% jump from the previous week.

Overall, India reported nearly 1.56 lakh of cases during the week. While Maharashtra had a large number of new cases, infections increased in most of the country, except in the northeast and in states such as Kerala, Odisha and Uttarakhand.

During the week, only seven of the 36 states and territories in the Union saw a weekly drop in cases.

On the other hand, seven states registered an increase of more than 1,000 cases during the previous week: Maharashtra, where cases increased by a staggering 30,029, Punjab (3,149), Karnataka (1,493), Gujarat (1,324), Chhattisgarh (1,249) ), Madhya Pradesh (1,074) and Tamil Nadu (1,026).

Additionally, smaller but significant increases were seen in Haryana, where last week’s cases were 51% higher than the previous week’s count, Andhra Pradesh (up 50%), Delhi (43%), and Chandigarh ( 43%).