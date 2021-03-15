India Top Headlines

JJP MLA urges Prime Minister Modi to hold talks with farmers, says they cannot enter villages | India News

CHANDIGARH: Jannayak Janta Party MLA Ram Kumar Gautam on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a dialogue with protesting farmers, saying people like him are unable to enter villages despite supporting the withdrawal of the farm law.

“I ask Modiji to put an end to this turmoil as soon as possible through dialogue. If it goes on, it can be dangerous, ”Gautam told the Haryana assembly while participating in a debate on the state budget.

Referring to the protests faced by the BJP-JJP MLA in various villages, Gautam said: “People cannot enter the villages, even like me, who are pro-farmers, support their agitation and seek the withdrawal of the agricultural laws “.

The Narnaund MLA also raised the issue of alleged corruption in the civilian food and supplies department, which is headed by JJP leader and senior deputy minister Dushyant Chautala.

Participating in the debate, the Independent MLA Sombir Sangwan, which had withdrawn its support for the Khattar government over the farmers issue, claimed that corruption was rampant in several spheres.

On the issue of farmers, he said that the assembly must bring a resolution to demand from the Center a fourth law that guarantees the Minimum Subsistence Price (MSP) for crops.

