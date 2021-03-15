India Top Headlines

India has become the ‘Pharmacy of the world’, supplied COVID-19 to more than 154 countries: Venkaiah Naidu | India News

NEW DELHI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Monday that India had become the “Pharmacy of the World” by providing COVID-19-related drugs around the world.

In his interaction with the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Duarte Pacheco, who visited him in Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas, Naidu said that India provided medical supplies related to COVID-19 to more than 154 countries and that Rapid Response Teams from India were deployed to many countries to assist in the response to a pandemic.

“India has always acted as a responsible nation in such crises. Our concern was only to save more and more lives ”, he emphasized.

According to official sources, the vice president emphasized that India believes in promoting multilateralism and the democratization of the international governance architecture.

Naidu, who is also ex officio president of Rajya Sabha, reiterated India’s commitment to democracy and an inclusive development paradigm. This was also reflected in the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to various countries around the world, he said.

Noting that India has proactively partnered with the IPU since 1949, Naidu wanted the IPU to focus on issues that enrich democratic governance. It should avoid becoming a forum for bilateral issues.

Referring to India’s role in promoting world peace, the vice president described peace and democracy as “vital elements” on which modern societies are based. Noting that violence has taken many forms around the world and that terrorist and extremist organizations pose a serious challenge to peace and security, Naidu stressed that peace is a prerequisite for the common and sustainable development of all nations. .

