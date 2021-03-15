India Top Headlines

In this week, Nagpur has seen the most cases of Covid | India News

NAGPUR: The number of positive Covid-19 cases in the second week of March was the highest in the one-year pandemic in the district.

According to the district’s civil surgeon, the district recorded 12,773 positive cases of Covid-19 between March 7 and March 14, with a daily average of 1,825 cases. The number of cases surpassed 20,000 in the district in March, indicating that the second wave is more contagious than the first.

The district had recorded the first peak of the pandemic in the last two weeks of August and four weeks of September last year. The cases in each of these six weeks were lower than those registered in the second week of March 2021.

The district registered 2,261 cases on March 13 and 2,252 cases on March 14.

This is the first time the district has seen more than 2,000 cases over two consecutive days. March 14 was the sixth time the district recorded more than 2,000 cases in one day.

The total number of cases in 14 days in March amounts to 20,714. However, the positivity rate for tests in the second week of March is lower than the four weeks in September due to the higher number of tests performed in March. Furthermore, deaths are also low in the last seven days compared to every week in September. The state’s public health department said active cases as of Sunday were 16,964, which was the second highest in the country after Pune.

Times of India