Haryana Assembly Passes Resolution Against Boycott of Political Leaders | India News

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana assembly passed a resolution on Monday condemning any attempts to boycott political leaders, a move that follows protests against the leaders of the ruling coalition in several villages over the Center’s farm laws.

Congress held a House strike after Prime Minister Manohar Lal Khattar introduced the resolution.

The resolution said: “If any organization or sector of society speaks of boycotting the leaders of any political party, this House proposes to condemn it.”

The resolution did not refer to any political party or farmers.

It was approved by voice vote after the congressional strike with opposition leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda saying that it was not necessary to present it as maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the government.

The resolution was proposed days after a vote of no confidence presented by Congress was defeated in the state assembly with five of seven independent MLAs and a Haryana Lokhit Party lawmaker voting against it.

CM Khattar also accused Congress of instigating farmers and supporting those who boycott the leaders of the BJP-JJP.

“You are assassins of democracy, we will not allow this,” Khattar said, pointing to the MLA in Congress.

Hooda denied the charge and said: “On the floor of the House, on behalf of my party, I want to say that no member of Congress is instigating them. We are only supporting their demands.”

While the resolution was being made, President Gian Chand Gupta asked the MLA RS Kadian Senior Congress not to interrupt frequently.

“I request with folded hands that the decorum of the House be maintained. Such behavior in the House is not acceptable, ”he said.

Before Khattar introduced the resolution, BJP Ambala legislator Aseem Goel referred to a protest outside his residence recently and alleged that congressional officials were among the protesters.

