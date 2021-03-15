India Top Headlines

Governor of Meghalaya supports protesting farmers and urges the Center not to offend them | India News

BAGHPAT: Siding with farmers protesting against the Center’s new agricultural laws, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah on Sunday not to offend them.

Speaking at an event in his home district, Malik said that if the Center gives legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP) for crops, farmers will give in.

The governor of Meghalaya also claimed that he avoided the arrest of peasant leader Rakesh Tikait when he heard rumors about it.

Malik further said that he had asked the prime minister and the interior minister not to use force against the farmers and not to send them home from Delhi empty-handed.

“None of the laws are in favor of the farmers. The country in which the farmers and the soldiers are not satisfied, that country cannot advance. That country cannot be saved. Therefore, the Army and the farmers must remain. satisfied, “Malik said, urging the prime minister. Modi and Interior Minister Shah so as not to offend them.

Describing the farmers’ condition as bad, Malik said: “They are getting poorer by the day while the salary of government officials and staff increases every three years. What a farmer sows is cheap and what he buys is expensive. “.

“They don’t know how they are getting poor. The ‘satyanaash’ (annihilation) of the farmers is taking place without their knowledge. When they go to sow (harvest), there is a price, and when they go to harvest it, the price goes down by almost 300 rupees, “Malik said.

Mocking the arguments offered in favor of the new farm laws, Malik said: “A lot of noise was created that farmers can now sell (crops) anywhere. This is a 15-year law. Despite this, when a farmer from Mathura goes to Palwal with wheat, there is a lay charge on him. When a farmer from Sonipat comes to Narela, there is a lay charge on him. ”

“There are many questions from farmers, which must be answered. Today, there is no law in favor of farmers. This must be corrected. I want to assure you that on the issue of farmers, I will go to any lengths to solve your problems. “, He said.

Apparently referring to Sikh farmers protesting the laws, Malik said: “The Sikh community does not back down and forget things even after 300 years.” “Indira Gandhi (former PM) had done the ” Mahamrityunjay Mantra Jaap ” for a month after Operation Blue Star. Arun Nehru told me that when he asked her that you don’t think they are such rituals, then why are you at perform these, he said you don’t know, I have damaged his ‘Akal Takht’. They will not forgive me. ”

