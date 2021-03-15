India Top Headlines

Delhi deserves to be a full state with all the powers exercised by the elected government: Omar | India News

SRINAGAR: National Conference Leader Omar Abdullah supported Arvind Kejriwal’s government in Delhi on Monday, saying he condemns the assault on the powers of the elected dispensation even though the Aam Aadmi Party supports “dismemberment and degradation.” from Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

He was reacting to Prime Minister Kejriwal’s tweet about a bill introduced by the Union government in the Lok Sabha for allegedly restricting the powers of the elected government in Delhi.

“Despite the AAP’s support for the dismemberment and demotion of J&K in 2019, we continue to condemn this assault on the powers of the elected government of Delhi. Delhi deserves to be a full state with all powers exercised by the elected government and not by a nominee. LG, “Omar tweeted.

Kejriwal tweeted: “After being rejected by the people of Delhi (8 seats in the Assembly, 0 in the MCD votes), the BJP seeks to drastically reduce the powers of the elected government through a bill in Lok Sabha today. The bill is contrary to the judgment of the Constitutional Court. We strongly condemn the unconstitutional and undemocratic action of the BJP. ”

In August 2019, the Center ended Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and demoted it as a Union territory. The APP had supported the central government’s decision.

