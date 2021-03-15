India Top Headlines

Covid-19: Five states account for more than 78 percent of new cases | India News

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report an increase in daily Covid-19 cases, accounting for 78.41 percent of new cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

A total of 26,291 new cases were registered in one day. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of daily new cases with 16,620 (representing 63.21% of daily new cases). Kerala followed with 1,792, while Punjab reported 1,492 new cases.

“A growing trajectory of new daily cases is visible in eight states. These are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana,” the ministry said.

Kerala has been on a steady downward trend over the past month, he said.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases in India has reached 2,19,262, which represents 1.93% of total infections.

Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab together account for 77% of all active cases in India.

Maharashtra alone accounts for more than 58% of the total active cases in the country.

Meanwhile, India is fast approaching total vaccination coverage of Rs 3 crore.

The ministry said 2.99,08,038 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered through 5,13,065 sessions, according to the interim report as of Monday at 7 a.m.

These include 73,55,755 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have received the first dose, 43.05,118 TS who have received the second dose), 73,40,423 first-line workers (PDA) who have taken the first dose. and 11,50,535 PDAs who have received the second dose.

In addition, the 1st dose has been administered to 14.64,014 beneficiaries older than 45 years with specific comorbidities and 82,92,193 beneficiaries older than 60 years.

As on day 58 of the vaccination campaign (March 14), 1,40,880 doses of vaccine were administered.

“Being Sunday, most states and UT did not schedule vaccination sessions for yesterday,” the ministry said.

Of the total, 1,20,885 beneficiaries were vaccinated in 2,211 sessions for the first dose and 19,995 TS and PDA received the second dose of vaccine.

India’s cumulative recoveries amount to 1,10,07,352 with 17,455 recoveries recorded over a 24 hour span. The ministry said that it is observed that 84.10 percent of the new recovered cases are concentrated in 6 states.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of recoveries in a single day with 8,861 newly recovered cases. A total of 118 deaths were reported in a 24-hour span.

Six states account for 82.20% of new deaths. Maharashtra saw the highest number of casualties (50). Punjab continues with 20 deaths a day and Kerala reported 15 deaths in a 24-hour span.

Sixteen states and UT have not reported any deaths from Covid-19 in a 24-hour span. These are Assam, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Andman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.

Original source