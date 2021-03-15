India Top Headlines

Congress Following in Jinnah’s Footsteps Will Destroy India: Shivraj Singh Chouhan | India News

NAHARKATIA: Instead of following Mahatma Gandhi, Congress was following “in the footsteps of Jinnah,” Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday, saying he would “destroy” the country.

Addressing a rally in Naharkatia in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, which is subject to the ballot box, the BJP leader said Congress has not carried out any development work in the northeastern states since Independence.

“Congress is not following in Mahatma Gandhi’s footsteps. Congress and Rahul Gandhi are following in Jinnah’s footsteps. And Jinnah’s footsteps will destroy Assam and India,” Chouhan said, referring to the opposition party’s alliance with AIUDF in Assam. , ISF in West Bengal and IUML in Kerala. .

The BJP leader alleged that Rahul Gandhi is “dividing India” into north and south, while doing the same policy in Assam, creating differences between different tribes and communities.

“Congress ruled Assam for 55 years, but what has it given? Assam, which was not defeated by the Mughals due to the heroism of Lachit Borphukan (General Ahom), Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, only gave infiltration, violence, terrorism, turmoil, hunger and unemployment, “Chouhan alleged.

The Congress “will become a story” under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, he said.

Assam Prime Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was also present at the public meeting.

Chouhan was in Naharkatia, who will go to the polls in the first phase on March 27, to campaign for the BJP candidate for the first time, Taranga Gogoi, who will have a triangular competition with Assam President Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Lurinjyoti Gogoi, and former Minister Pranatee Phukan.

Seated AGP MLA Naren Sonowal, part of the BJP-led NDA, is also in a “friendly contest” against the BJP candidate.

Times of India