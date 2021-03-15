Center to Present Bill to Define Powers of Delhi LG | India News
NEW DELHI: The government is scheduled to introduce a bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday that seeks to amend the Delhi National Capital Territory Government Act of 1991 to better define the powers of Delhi LG.
The draft National Capital Territory Government of Delhi (Amendment) Act 2021 was approved by the Cabinet last month. After TOI reported on the proposed amendments, the Arvind Kejriwal government claimed that the Center was trying to rule Delhi through the “back door”.
In accordance with the proposed amendments, it is sought that Section 21 of the Law, which deals with restrictions on the laws approved by the legislative assembly with respect to certain matters, be revised to clarify that the expression ‘government’ to which it is referenced in any law must be made by the legislative assembly will mean the “lieutenant governor.” A subsection to this effect will be inserted in Section 21.
In section 24 of the Main Law, which requires that a bill approved by the Delhi Legislature be submitted to the LG, who may approve, retain or reserve it for the President’s consideration, an additional clause will be inserted to cover any of the matters that are outside the competence of the powers conferred on the legislative assembly.
In Section 33 of the main Law, in subsection (1) after the words “conduct of business”, the words “that will not be inconsistent with the Rules of Procedure and Business Conduct at House of People” will be inserted. “.
Likewise, in the exception, by the words “Whenever”, the following will be replaced, “Provided that the Legislative Assembly does not issue any rule that allows itself or its Committees to consider the matters of the daily administration of the capital or conduct in relation to administrative decisions, and any rule made in contravention of this provision, prior to the commencement of the Delhi National Capital Territory Government (Amendment) Act of 2021, shall be void ”.
In section 44 of the main Law that deals with the powers to establish rules for the conduct of business, in subsection (2), which establishes that, as provided otherwise in this Law, all executive actions of the Lieutenant Governor, whether they are taken by the council of their Ministers or in another way it will be expressed in the name of the Lieutenant Governor; the following condition will be inserted, namely: “Provided that before taking any executive action in compliance with the decision of the Council of Ministers or a Minister, powers of Government, State Government 25, appropriate Government, Deputy Governor, Administrator or Chief Commissioner , as the case may be, under any law in force in the Capital, the opinion of the Lieutenant Governor in terms of clause (4) of article 239AA of the Constitution will be obtained in all matters that are specified, by general or special order,
by the lieutenant governor ”.
The draft National Capital Territory Government of Delhi (Amendment) Act 2021 was approved by the Cabinet last month. After TOI reported on the proposed amendments, the Arvind Kejriwal government claimed that the Center was trying to rule Delhi through the “back door”.
In accordance with the proposed amendments, it is sought that Section 21 of the Law, which deals with restrictions on the laws approved by the legislative assembly with respect to certain matters, be revised to clarify that the expression ‘government’ to which it is referenced in any law must be made by the legislative assembly will mean the “lieutenant governor.” A subsection to this effect will be inserted in Section 21.
In section 24 of the Main Law, which requires that a bill approved by the Delhi Legislature be submitted to the LG, who may approve, retain or reserve it for the President’s consideration, an additional clause will be inserted to cover any of the matters that are outside the competence of the powers conferred on the legislative assembly.
In Section 33 of the main Law, in subsection (1) after the words “conduct of business”, the words “that will not be inconsistent with the Rules of Procedure and Business Conduct at House of People” will be inserted. “.
Likewise, in the exception, by the words “Whenever”, the following will be replaced, “Provided that the Legislative Assembly does not issue any rule that allows itself or its Committees to consider the matters of the daily administration of the capital or conduct in relation to administrative decisions, and any rule made in contravention of this provision, prior to the commencement of the Delhi National Capital Territory Government (Amendment) Act of 2021, shall be void ”.
In section 44 of the main Law that deals with the powers to establish rules for the conduct of business, in subsection (2), which establishes that, as provided otherwise in this Law, all executive actions of the Lieutenant Governor, whether they are taken by the council of their Ministers or in another way it will be expressed in the name of the Lieutenant Governor; the following condition will be inserted, namely: “Provided that before taking any executive action in compliance with the decision of the Council of Ministers or a Minister, powers of Government, State Government 25, appropriate Government, Deputy Governor, Administrator or Chief Commissioner , as the case may be, under any law in force in the Capital, the opinion of the Lieutenant Governor in terms of clause (4) of article 239AA of the Constitution will be obtained in all matters that are specified, by general or special order,
by the lieutenant governor ”.