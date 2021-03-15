India Top Headlines

BSP will only go in 3 states, UT: Mayawati on upcoming assembly polls | India News

NEW DELHI: As in most state polls, the BSP has decided to act alone in the next elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry due to the “bitter experience” of the past. However, he did not reveal his plans for Assam, the fifth assembly to go to the polls.

In announcing this in Lucknow on Monday, BSP Supreme Mayawati radiated confidence that her party would perform decently in the four assembly elections.

The former prime minister of Uttar Pradesh said that the BSP’s experience of forging alliances with other parties had not been good. The BSP had bitter experiences about them, he added.

According to Mayawati, the leaders, workers and voters of the BSP are very disciplined, but this is not the case of other parties in the country.

“In an alliance, our votes are transferred to the other party, but the votes of the other party are not transferred to us,” he said. “This has been a very bad and bitter experience. Also in the future, we will not forge any alliance with either party.”

Mayawati reiterated that her party would only go to the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections next year.

“We are working internally on the elections. We do not disclose our strategy,” Mayawati told reporters at an event to pay tribute to BSP founder Kanshi Ram on his 87th birthday.

“The BSP will compete in the 403 assembly seats in UP and perform well. The party’s performance will be good in the panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

On the farmers’ protest against the three agricultural laws, the BSP leader urged the Center to withdraw them. It demanded that the relatives of the farmers who died in the protest receive adequate financial assistance and that a family member be provided with a job in the government.

In paying tribute to Kanshi Ram, Mayawati said that the party was moving in the path of BR Ambedkar and the founder of BSP.

He attacked the government for “skyrocketing” fuel prices, poverty and unemployment.

“The huge increase in the private wealth of some capitalists also raises questions about the government’s policy and intent towards the public interest and public welfare,” he added.

Dragging down the “poor” situation of law and order in the state, the BSP leader stated that, according to the common perception of the people, “most of the encounters are made with the feeling of casteist malice.”

When asked about the congressional leader, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who makes frequent tours of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati said: “There is democracy in the country and each party has the right to forge an alliance according to its own point of view.”

“If Congress forges an alliance in the UP or goes alone, it is a matter of that party,” he added.

On the sale of sugar mills during the BSP regime, Mayawati said it was a collective decision of the cabinet.

“Whether it’s the Center or the state, all governments make decisions like this,” he said. “All rules and regulations were followed in doing this.”

(With contributions from the agency)

Reference page