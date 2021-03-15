India Top Headlines

BIS reaches out to developing nations to adopt Indian standards | India News

NEW DELHI: In order to expand the acceptability of Indian standards in other countries, the Bureau of Standards of India (BIS) has started to provide free copies of Indian standards for reference and adoption purposes to some of the countries in development and less developed, such as Suriname, Indonesia. and Uzbekistan.

The BIS is also in talks with Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Slovenia for virtual meetings on this issue, a government official said.

“The BIS has shared the catalog of Indian standards and the guidelines for the adoption of Indian standards with the National Standards Bodies (NSBs) of 21 countries with which India has cooperative agreements,” said a senior government official. The BIS has published more than 20,000 Indian standards covering various sectors and around 15,000 of these are indigenous standards.

The official said that to raise awareness of indigenous indigenous standards among developing and least developed countries and to encourage them to use them where appropriate, the ministry of consumer affairs has urged the ministry of external affairs to disseminate information on the free availability of indigenous indigenous standards in countries across India. Missions

“In response to our initiative to promote the Indian Standards, we have started receiving requests for virtual meetings to discuss the issue and explore possibilities for future collaborations. We have held virtual meetings with the national standards bodies of Suriname and Indonesia; and scheduled meetings with the NSBs of Uzbekistan. In addition, we are in talks with countries such as Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Slovenia to set the dates of the virtual meetings, “said a spokesman for the Ministry of Consumer Affairs.

He added that BIS has received requests from the Haitian and Democratic Republic of Congo NSBs to consider cooperation agreements with BIS in the field of standardization and conformity assessment. “We have considered your proposals and have sent you draft documents through diplomatic channels for your consideration and approval,” the spokesperson said.

