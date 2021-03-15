India Top Headlines

Bank strike: Services will be affected when 10,000 employees join the protest | India News

NEW DELHI: Nine banking unions launched a two-day nationwide strike on Monday against the privatization of public sector banks and retrograde banking reforms. Up to 10 lakh bank employees are expected to take part in the strike.

Banks were already closed on March 13 (second Saturday) and March 14 (Sunday), leading to a four-day hiatus until Tuesday in regular banking.

Who is organizing the strike

The strike has been called by the United Forum of Bank Union (UFBU), a body that brings together nine banking unions.

The unions taking part in the strike are: Confederation of Banking Officials of India (AIBOC), Association of Bank Employees of India (AIBEA), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), Confederation of Banking Officials of India (AIBOC) , Bank Employees Federation of India India (BEFI), National Bank Employees Federation of India (INBEF), National Bank Officials Congress of India (INBOC) and National Bank Officials Organization (NOBO) and Organization National Bank Workers (NOBW).

Apart from the banking unions, all the unions of four General Insurance Companies will be on strike on March 17.

All LIC unions are on strike on March 18, while the unions of four insurance companies have called a strike against the privatization of public companies.

Banking services that will be affected

Services such as branch deposits and withdrawals, check settlement and loan approvals would be affected due to the strike. However, ATMs are likely to continue to work.

Many public sector lenders, including the State Bank of India (SBI), have informed their clients that their normal work in branches and offices could be affected if the strike materializes.

Banks have also reported that they are taking the necessary measures for the proper functioning of bank branches and offices.

Why are the banking unions protesting?

In the Union Budget presented last month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the privatization of two public sector banks (PSB) as part of the government’s divestment plan to generate Rs 1.75 million lakh.

The government has already privatized IDBI Bank by selling its majority stake in the lender to LIC in 2019 and has merged 14 public sector banks in the last four years.

The conciliation meetings, before the additional Chief Labor Commissioner on March 4, 9 and 10, did not yield any positive results, so the strike continues, said the general secretary of the Bank Employees Association of India ( AIBEA), CH Venkatachalam.

(With inputs from agencies)

