Arrested terrorist plotted political assassinations in Doda: Army | India News
JAMMU: Terrorist Firdaus Ahmed Natnoo, who was arrested in Jammu’s Doda district with a cache of weapons and ammunition on Friday, planned to carry out “sensational political assassinations” to revive terrorism in the district, the Army said Sunday. Natnoo’s affiliation has yet to be revealed.
“Natnoo participated in the revitalization of the terror footprint in Doda, which had been declared free of terrorists after meeting with Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Tahir Ahmed Bhat, alias Uqaab, on May 17 last year,” the spokesman said. Jammu Defense Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand.
“According to intelligence inputs, Natnoo was planning political assassinations to revive terrorism in the region as well as making headlines. He and his associates, charged with luring youth to terrorism, obtaining weapons and raising funds, have been tracked down by security forces for the past two months, “the spokesman said.
“Early Friday, a joint team of the Army, CRPF, SSB and J&K Police launched a cordon and search operation in Bekhriyan, Udhiyanpur and Nagri, Doda city, and arrested Natnoo from his residence in Bekhriyan while trying to escape. Three Chinese pistols with five magazines, 15 cartridges and a silencer were recovered from him, in addition to incriminating material such as personal diaries, a photo album, a suicide note and a machine to probably dig underground hiding places, ”said Lieutenant Colonel Anand.
One case was registered in this regard and further investigations are underway, the spokesperson added.
“Natnoo participated in the revitalization of the terror footprint in Doda, which had been declared free of terrorists after meeting with Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Tahir Ahmed Bhat, alias Uqaab, on May 17 last year,” the spokesman said. Jammu Defense Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand.
“According to intelligence inputs, Natnoo was planning political assassinations to revive terrorism in the region as well as making headlines. He and his associates, charged with luring youth to terrorism, obtaining weapons and raising funds, have been tracked down by security forces for the past two months, “the spokesman said.
“Early Friday, a joint team of the Army, CRPF, SSB and J&K Police launched a cordon and search operation in Bekhriyan, Udhiyanpur and Nagri, Doda city, and arrested Natnoo from his residence in Bekhriyan while trying to escape. Three Chinese pistols with five magazines, 15 cartridges and a silencer were recovered from him, in addition to incriminating material such as personal diaries, a photo album, a suicide note and a machine to probably dig underground hiding places, ”said Lieutenant Colonel Anand.
One case was registered in this regard and further investigations are underway, the spokesperson added.