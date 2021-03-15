Ambani Security Scare: Mumbai Police Officer Sachin Waze Suspended | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Mumbai Police suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze on Monday following his arrest by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) in connection with his investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car near Mukesh’s residence Ambani in Mumbai.Deputy Police Commissioner (DCP) S Chaitanya said: “API Sachin Waze has been suspended by order of the Special Branch of the Additional Police Commissioner (ACP).”The NIA arrested Waze on Saturday night in connection with its investigation into the recovery of a Scorpio containing 20 bars of jelly near Ambani’s ‘Antilia’ home in South Mumbai on February 25.Waze (49), who is credited with killing 63 suspected criminals in ‘encounters’, is also facing problems in the murder of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran.Hiran was found to be in possession of the Scorpio and was later found dead in a stream in Thane District on March 5.On Sunday, a Mumbai court placed Waze in NIA custody until March 25.

Waze was arrested under sections 286 of IPC (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) 465 (forgery), 473 (making or possessing a false seal with the intent to commit forgery), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), 120- B (criminal conspiracy) and relevant provisions of the Explosive Substances Act, a police officer previously said.

In its pretrial detention statement, the NIA presented witness statements to demonstrate Waze’s involvement in the case.

Waze, a 1990 state cadre officer, was also previously suspended in 2004 for his role in the custodial death of Khwaja Yunus, a suspect in the 2002 Ghatkopar explosion, and was reinstated last year.