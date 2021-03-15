Ambani Security Scare: Maharashtra Suspends Police Officer Sachin Waze; NIA Says SUV Wasn’t Stolen, It Was At Home | India News

India Top Headlines

MUMBAI: How the Maharashtra government suspended arrested police officer Sachin Waze on Monday – his second suspension after the first in March 2004 in connection with the death in custody of a bomb blast accused of Khwaja Yunus – sources told TOI that the NIA discovered the explosives were loaded Scorpio found parked near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25 was not stolen, as alleged by Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran, but was parked at Waze’s housing company in Thane .Waze reportedly admitted his role but did not reveal the motive, sources close to the investigation said.Hiran, who had the vehicle in his possession, had told the media that the van was stolen on February 17 from Mulund-Airoli Road, where he had parked after it developed a technical problem. The NIA investigation has shown that “someone” unlocked the car, drove it and parked it at Waze Assistant Police Inspector Saket’s Housing Society in Thane. Later, the vehicle was later found near Ambani’s residence.Sources said Waze had collected the digital video recorder containing CCTV footage from their housing partnership, which the NIA says has been damaged. Sources said it was also learned that Waze visited a store that manufactures license plates and took all the digital evidence containing details of the visitors and the register containing the orders received.

The Scorpio’s license plate is alleged to have belonged to a scooter. The store is located across from Hiran’s auto accessories store.

On February 18, Hiran filed an FIR with the Vikhroli police claiming that while on his way to the Opera House, there was a problem with the Scorpio, so he parked the vehicle on the Eastern Express Highway and took an Ola taxi to Crawford Market. Ola’s driver gave a statement to the state Anti-Terror Squad, which is investigating Hiran’s murder, that Hiran then changed his fate and went to meet someone he referred to as “Sir” near CST.

Investigators suspect that, on Waze’s behalf, Hiran allegedly handed over the key to the Scorpio to this “gentleman,” who in turn took the car and parked it at the Waze housing partnership. The Scorpio lay in Waze’s housing society for nearly a week before he was found abandoned, laden with jelly sticks, outside of Antilia on Carmichael Road on February 25. There was also a threatening letter addressed to the Ambanis. “Hiran was under pressure from Waze to file a false complaint with the Vikhroli police,” the sources said.

To ensure that crucial evidence does not reach other investigative agencies conducting a parallel investigation into the bomb scare, Waze delivered a letter to their society on March 2 and took away the DVR on behalf of the investigation. Waze was part of the criminal intelligence unit (CIU) that initially investigated the case. A resident of the society confirmed that Waze had taken the DVR but declined to elaborate.

The NIA, which has taken over the DVR, said it has been damaged. “If we get the footage, it will be very helpful in establishing the fact that Waze orchestrated the scare outside Ambani’s home. We are trying to retrieve data from the DVR, ”said an official. Waze reportedly admitted his role but did not reveal the motive, sources said.

The NIA in its request for pretrial detention stated that Waze was part of a large conspiracy involving many others. On Tuesday, the police questioned API Riyazuddin Kazi and S Howald for a second day. They were questioned about the fake license plates found inside the Scorpio and Innova, being used by the CIU. The Innova was following the Scorpio. The occupant of the Scorpio got out and left in the Innova.