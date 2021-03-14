India Top Headlines

Will never bow to outsiders: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee | India News

CALCUTTA: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee said on Sunday that his party will not bow to “outsiders” and stated that his aunt and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will win the electoral battle, no matter what challenges they face.

The TMC, which has made ‘Bengali pride’ its central poll table, has labeled the BJP an ‘outsider party’ as its top leaders come from out of state.

The TMC deputy, who participated in a rally here, also urged people to fight together against the PCI (M) and its ally, Congress, and claimed that the communist regime had perpetrated atrocities against poor peasants in the state. , citing the Nandigram movement of 2007.

“We will not bow to the BJP, we will not bow to outsiders,” he said at the start of the rally, which was attended by Mamata Banerjee in a wheelchair.

The CM had suffered serious injuries during the elections in Nandigram, where it crossed swords with its protégé-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari.

Shouting slogans like ‘Modi babu ashe Modi babu Jay, Bangla nijer meyeke chay’ (Prime Minister Modi can come and go, Bengal wants his daughter to rule the state), the Diamond Harbor MP said: “Despite her serious injury on the foot, our leader has joined the rally. He will conquer the battle despite his injuries. ”

