West Bengal Assembly Polls: TMC Cancels Manifesto Release Scheduled For Today | India News

CALCUTTA: The Trinamool Congress Party canceled on Sunday the publication of the electoral manifesto that was scheduled for today. The next date will be announced later.

Previously, the manifesto was scheduled to be published on March 11. However, the publication of the manifesto was canceled following an alleged attack on TMC Supreme and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee will tour, days after being injured during the election campaign, in a wheelchair from Gandhi Murti to Hazra here today, sources from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party said. She will address a public rally in Hazra this afternoon.

It will be her first public appearance after she was allegedly attacked by some people in Nandigram earlier this week.

On March 10, the Chief Minister, who was on a two-day visit to Nandigram from where she submitted her nomination, alleged that some unidentified people pushed her during her election campaign. Later, she was taken to the SSKM hospital in Kolkata by road from Nandigram.

Banerjee suffered “severe bone injuries” to his left foot and ankle, as well as contusions and injuries to his shoulder, forearm and neck, according to his initial medical examination report.

The prime minister was released from the hospital on March 12.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, the Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

Elections for the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases starting on March 27, with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The vote count will take place on May 2.

