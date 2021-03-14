India Top Headlines

The growth of the country cannot be achieved without the development of the tribal community and forest dwellers: Kovind | India News

SONBHADRA: President Ram Nath Kovind said on Sunday that without the development of the tribal community and the forest dwellers, the growth of the society and the country cannot be achieved.

He was heading to a meeting here after the inauguration of the newly constructed building of the Seva Kunj Ashram school and hostel run by Seva Samarpan Sansthan in Chapki.

“When Lord Ram was victorious in the war against Ravan, the ‘vanvaasi’ (forest dwellers) were of great help. In the same way, if society and the country are to advance, the forest dweller community must be the first to be carried forward, “Kovind said.

He also said that Sonbhadra shares borders with four states, and the schools and shelters that operate there will benefit students from the Uttar Pradesh forest dweller community and the bordering areas of neighboring states.

“The soul of India resides in areas of the tribal community and forest dwellers. If someone wants to get acquainted with this culture then they should spend time in districts like Sonbhadra,” he said.

Kovind also said that for him the ‘vanvaasi’ area is like a place of pilgrimage, and if the forest dwellers feel encouraged, they will make the country proud.

Emphasizing the development of backward castes, Dalits, tribes, and forest dwellers, he called on Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to coordinate with the Center and help bring forest dwellers forward. .

The president also said: “Without tribal community development, holistic development is incomplete. The Center and state governments are running a number of programs for them. Talented people from the forest dweller community have done good things. in the country . ”

He also said that work is being done to preserve the memory of great personalities, popular art and songs.

The governor and the prime minister were also present on the occasion.

