India Top Headlines

Terrorist Killed in Meeting at J&K Shopian | India News

SHOPIAN: A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Rawalpora area of ​​Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

“The dead terrorist has been identified as Jahangir Ahmad Wani, a Rakh Narapora resident of Shopian affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba,” Jammu and Kashmir police said in a statement.

According to the Shopian Police, on Saturday night the police, the 34 Rashtriya rifles and the 14th CRPF battalion launched a joint cordon and search operation in the aforementioned area.

“According to police records, the murdered terrorist was active since September last year and was involved in several cases of terrorist crimes, including attacks on security forces and civil atrocities,” police said.

“The weapons and ammunition, including the US-made M4 carbine rifle and other incriminating materials, have been recovered from the meeting site thus far. All materials recovered have been included in the case records for further investigation and for probing. his complicity in other terrorist crimes, “it said.

At the beginning of March 11, two terrorists from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Anantnag district.

Times of India