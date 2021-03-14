India Top Headlines

Terrorism, insurgency in decline in Assam, state on the way to progress: Rajnath Singh | India News

BISWANATH: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that terrorism and insurgency have decreased in Assam, leading to the acceleration of the government’s development activities.

Singh, while addressing his first election rally in the state, said that peace has returned to Assam, with dozens of insurgent groups laying down their arms in the last five years of the BJP rule in the state.

“When I was asked to come to Biswanath, the adivasis massacre here in 2014 came to mind. But now, the situation has improved. There can be no better news than the prevailing peace in the region,” he said.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014, the Center was determined to end terrorism and insurgency, said Singh, who was the Union Minister of the Interior during the Adivasi killings.

“The condition in Assam has improved a lot. The state is on the path of progress,” said the BJP leader.

He said the BJP-led government has sealed a significant part of the India-Bangladesh border and installed electronic surveillance along the stretch of river.

“We have sealed the international border in Dhubri. Any small stretch that remains unfenced will be fully settled after the BJP returns to power in Assam,” he said.

Singh said that the BJP government in Tripura is also working to stop illegal immigration from the neighboring country.

He was campaigning for the position of BJP MLA Promod Borthakur, who will have a direct contest with Congressional nominee Anjan Borah in the Biswanath seat who will go to the polls in the first phase on March 27.

Times of India