Sachin Waze Arrested by NIA for ‘Role in Placing an Explosive-Laden Car’ Near Mukesh Ambani’s Home | India News

THANE / MUMBAI: The National Investigation Agency arrested Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze on Saturday night in connection with the SUV explosives case.

“Sachin Waze was arrested in the RC / 1/2021 / NIA / MUM case (related to the seizure of an explosives-laden SUV that was found parked near Mukesh Ambani’s residence) at 11:50 p.m.,” said a statement from the NIA. In the afternoon, Waze arrived at the NIA office in Mumbai to record his statement.

On Friday, the Thane session court refused to grant Waze provisional protection in the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, saying his custody questioning, as requested by the ATS, is necessary. The court released Waze’s advance bond statement for hearing on March 19. The ATS filed a murder case after Hiran’s body was found in a Mumbra stream on March 5 and his wife Vimla in her statement to ATS alleged that she suspected Waze had killed him.

“The informant (Vimla) is making allegations directly against the plaintiff in her FIR. Therefore, this court concluded that the investigation is in the initial stage by the ATS.”

Sessions Judge Shailendra Tambe noted: “The crime is under Section 201 of the IPC (which causes the disappearance of evidence, that is, the body of Mansukh Hiran) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy). The offense under Section 302 (murder) is serious. The defendant is unknown, therefore there is a criminal conspiracy and ATS needs a thorough investigation. Therefore, this court does not agree to grant a provisional bond to the applicant because there is prima facie and material evidence against the applicant. ”

Hiran’s weight was around 100 kg. The suspicion is that there were more than two people involved, ”said an ATS official. ATS has not yet concluded how Hiran was killed.

“The autopsy report is not conclusive,” the officer said. Appearing on behalf of Waze, attorney KM Kalekar argued that the applicant himself joined the investigation to allay any fear of commission of any crime, as alleged.

“The plaintiff has been questioned extensively for about eight hours on March 8. The applicant has explained, inter alia, that since he was in South Mumbai / Dongri at the relevant time, there is absolutely no reason to have even a remote suspicion that the applicant committed murder of the deceased. ”

He argued that even earlier, in 2002, the plaintiff was indicted in a bogus case and had suffered arrest, harassment and mental agony, including 17 years of undue suspension. The bond was granted in 2004 after custody of 58 days and “the applicant has scrupulously complied with the conditions of the bond without any defect.”

Furthermore, he noted that in the FIR, there are only two lines against Waze where Vimla stated in Marathi, “I suspect that the murder was committed by Sachin Waze” and that except for these two lines, there are no charges against the API. So far, the ATS has recorded statements from more than 20 people. Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis had told the assembly that Hiran’s last cell phone location was near Gawde’s home in Vasai. The investigation suggests that Hiran was killed on Thane himself.

