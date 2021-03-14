India Top Headlines

Renowned Goa Painter Laxman Pai Dies | India News

PANAJI: Renowned painter and Padma Bhushan recipient Laxman Pai died at his residence in Goa on Sunday night, sources close to him said.

He was 95 years old.

He took his last breath at his house in Doña Paula, they said.

Born in Goa in 1926, Pai was honored with several prestigious awards, including Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, Nehru Award, and Lalit Kala Akademi Award.

Goa Prime Minister Pramod Sawant expressed his regret at Pai’s death.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of renowned Goa artist Padma Bhushan Shri Laxman Pai. Goa has lost a gem today. We will always remember his immense contribution in the field of art. My condolences to his family. Om Shanti,” he said. On twitter.

Original source