Recalling Villagers Killed in 2007 by Nandigram Shots, Mamata Says She Will Fight “Anti-Bengal Forces” | India News

KOLKATA (AP) – West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Sunday that she is racing from Nandigram to work alongside members of the Shaheed families against “anti-Bengal forces,” recalling that innocent villagers were shot dead. against Nandigram on March 14, 2007.“On this day in 2007, innocent villagers were killed by shooting at Nandigram. Not many bodies could be found. It was a dark chapter in the history of the state. A heartfelt tribute to all who lost their lives,” he tweeted. .

” In memory of those who lost their lives in Nandigram, every year we celebrate March 14 as Krishak Dibas and give away the Krishak Ratna Awards. Farmers are our pride and our government is working for their integral development, ” he said in another tweet.

” Out of respect and encouraged by my Nandigram brothers and sisters, I am participating in the 2021 Bengal elections as AITC candidate from this historic location. It is a great honor for me to be here and to work together with members of the Shaheed families against the anti-Bengal forces, “he added.

In 2007, several villagers were reported to have been killed and many others injured during a protest over the acquisition of land for a special economic zone (SEZ) in Nandigram in the East Midnapore district.

Mamata Banerjee had been contesting the Bhawanipore constituency polls. The BJP sent former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram against Mamata Banerjee, setting the stage for a high-profile competition from the seat.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, the Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

Elections for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting on March 27, with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The vote count will take place on May 2.