Quad leaders Biden, Suga and Morrison write joint op-ed for the first time | India News

WASHINGTON: While reiterating their commitment to a free and safe Indo-Pacific region, the leaders of the Quad countries (India, Australia, Japan and the United States) pledged to work with other countries that share the same goals and ensure that Covid-19 vaccines are administered throughout the region until 2022.

In a joint op-ed for The Washington Post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga wrote that “the Quad” was born in a crisis. It became a diplomatic dialogue in 2007 and was reborn in 2017.

“Now, in this new era of interconnectedness and opportunity across the Indo-Pacific, we are once again called upon to act together in support of a region in need,” the four Quad leaders wrote for The Washington Post.

Against this backdrop, we recommit to a shared vision of an Indo-Pacific region that is free, open, resilient and inclusive. We strive to ensure that the Indo-Pacific is accessible and dynamic, governed by international law and fundamental principles such as freedom of navigation and the peaceful resolution of disputes, and that all countries are capable of making their own political decisions, free of coercion. In recent years, that vision has been increasingly tested, “they added.

The four leaders said the trials have only strengthened “our resolve” to tackle the most pressing global challenges together.

“To strengthen our pursuit of an open and free region, we have agreed to partner to address the challenges presented by new technologies and to collaborate to establish the norms and standards that govern the innovations of the future. It is clear that climate change is both a strategic priority and an urgent global challenge, including for the Indo-Pacific region, “reads the leaders’ article, adding that the four countries will work together and with others to strengthen the Paris agreement and improve the climate actions of all nations.

In launching “ambitious efforts” to help end the Covid-19 pandemic, countries pledged to “expand and accelerate production” in India of safe, accessible and effective vaccines.

“We will partner at every stage to ensure that vaccines are delivered throughout the Indo-Pacific region through 2022. We will combine our scientific ingenuity, funding, formidable manufacturing capacity, and a long history of global partnership for health to increase the supply of products. life-saving vaccines, in close collaboration with multilateral organizations, including the World Health Organization and the Covax Facility, “wrote the leaders.

“We will renew and strengthen our partnerships in Southeast Asia, starting with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, we will work with the Pacific islands and engage the Indian Ocean region to address this moment. The Quad is a flexible group of thought partners. allies dedicated to promoting a common vision and ensuring peace and prosperity. We welcome and will seek opportunities to work with all those who share those goals, “the article reads.

The leaders affirmed that the foundations of democracy in the four countries and the commitment to compromise “unite us.”

“We know that we can ensure the safety and prosperity of our people at home by facing global crises together, with purpose and resolve. We draw strength and resilience out of tragedy to unify and overcome ourselves. And we recommit ourselves, once again, with an Indo-Pacific Region that is free, open, secure and prosperous, “wrote the leaders.

The Quad, a strategic forum comprising India, Japan, Australia and the United States of America, held its first meeting of heads of state virtually on Friday.

The Indo-Pacific region is largely considered as an area comprising the Indian Ocean and the western and central Pacific Ocean, including the South China Sea.

China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea and its efforts to move into the Indian Ocean are considered to have challenged the established rules-based system.

China claims much of the South China Sea, but there are also overlapping claims from Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

China has built bases and other outposts on sandbanks, reefs and rock outcrops to deepen its claim on 80 percent of the waterway, and Vietnam, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Taiwan claim parts of the same area.