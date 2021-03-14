PM Modi invites suggestions for March 28 ‘Mann Ki Baat’ | India News

India Top Headlines

March 28 … the third #MannKiBaat of this year and yet another opportunity to highlight interesting topics and inspire … https://t.co/t21jal6yvM – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1615691476000

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday invited public input and suggestions and shared his inspiring life journeys for this year’s third session of Mann Ki Baat to be held on March 28.In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said: “March 28 … the third #MannKiBaat of this year and yet another chance to highlight interesting topics and inspiring life journeys from all over India. Post your thoughts on MyGov or the app. NaMo, or record your message. ”

“Mann ki Baat” is the Prime Minister’s monthly radio address to the nation, broadcast on the last Sunday of each month.

Asking students, who are about to face their annual exams, to become warriors and not worried, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on February 28 that he updated the Exam Warriors book with new mantras and interesting activities. In his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio address, Prime Minister Modi asked students to cheerfully go to the exam and come back with a smile.

“Most young friends will take exams. Everyone must remember: you must become warriors and not worry, go cheerfully to the exam and come back with a smile. You have to compete with yourself, not with anyone else.,” He He said.

At Mann Ki Baat in January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked compatriots to write about the freedom fighters and the stories of their struggle to mark the country’s 75th Independence Day this year. (AND ME)