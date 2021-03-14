India Top Headlines

Pakistani Drone Sighted in Bamial, Punjab, Returns After BSF Opens Fire | India News

CHANDIGARH: A Pakistani drone entered Indian Territory on Sunday but was forced to return when BSF Jawans spotted it and opened fire at its direction in the Pathankot district of Punjab, a police officer said.

“The drone that came from the Pakistani side was spotted at the Dinda post near Bamial along the Indo-Pakistani international border,” Pathankot Chief Police Superintendent Gulneet Singh Khurana told PTI by phone.

He said that the BSF opened fire in his direction after which he returned to the neighboring country.

When asked if the drone dropped anything within Indian territory before flying back, Khurana said: “A comprehensive search operation was carried out at the site, but nothing was found.”

In December 2020, 11 hand grenades dropped by a drone flying from Pakistan were recovered from a field near the international border in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab.

The shipment was found in the village of Salach, located approximately one kilometer from the border.

The box of hand grenades had been attached to a wooden frame that was lowered from the drone to the ground with a nylon rope, police said.

The first incident of weapons and weapons dropping via drones from Pakistan came to light in Punjab in September 2019 when police recovered AK-47 rifles, ammunition magazines and cartridges, hand grenades, counterfeit currency and other items in the Tarn Taran district.

